CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

