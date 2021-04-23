Cajutel (CAJ) Achieves Market Cap of $6.09 Million

Cajutel (CURRENCY:CAJ) traded down 41.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Cajutel has a market cap of $6.09 million and $45.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cajutel coin can now be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00009080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cajutel has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00062073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.13 or 0.99875176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00640453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01015874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cajutel Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io . The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cajutel

