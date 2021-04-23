Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.21

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $16.10. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 156,632 shares traded.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
