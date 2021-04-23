Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.21

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $16.10. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 156,632 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

