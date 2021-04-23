CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $11.96. 6,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $419.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

