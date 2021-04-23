CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CAMP stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter worth $6,315,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $9,555,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth $9,248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $7,506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,895,000 after purchasing an additional 456,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

