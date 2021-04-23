Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 4,407 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,415. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.76 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

