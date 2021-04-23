Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 6,460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

