Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 8,606 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. 25,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.