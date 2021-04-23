Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded up $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.20. 22,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,922. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

