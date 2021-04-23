Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 285,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,795,455. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 327.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

