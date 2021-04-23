Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

