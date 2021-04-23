Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $115.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

