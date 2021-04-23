Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $234.86. 64,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,607. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

