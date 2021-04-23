Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.