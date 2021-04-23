Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.07. The company had a trading volume of 199,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $151.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,211 shares in the company, valued at $19,017,874.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,239 shares of company stock worth $36,531,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.