Callahan Advisors LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,068 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Intel by 56.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 520,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 187,617 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intel by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 143,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $42,357,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

