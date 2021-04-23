Callahan Advisors LLC Has $16.77 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 96,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

