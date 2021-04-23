Callahan Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,056. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of THO stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $140.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,789. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.