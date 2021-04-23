Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.77. 10,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.35. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

