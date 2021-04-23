Callahan Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 471,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

