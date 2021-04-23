Callahan Advisors LLC Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 321,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576,074. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

