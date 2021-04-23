Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

SBUX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.91. 161,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.