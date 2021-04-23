Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 9.7% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

