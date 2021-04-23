Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 263,719 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 76,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

