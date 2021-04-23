Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.03. 10,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.66 and a 200 day moving average of $235.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.