Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,760 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 126,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

