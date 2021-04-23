Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,001,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.37.

CNI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.22. 40,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,103. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.