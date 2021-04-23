Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

