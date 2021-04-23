Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.76. 270,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

