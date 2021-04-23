Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.49. 78,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,084. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,971.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

