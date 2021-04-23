Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 34,202 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,202 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $40.50. 2,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,800 shares of company stock worth $488,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.