Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $50.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,318.30. The company had a trading volume of 58,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,882.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

