Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 8,399 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.16. 23,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

