Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 864 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of CB traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.32. 35,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

