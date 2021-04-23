Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Achieves $29.52 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and $166,392.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,245.06 or 0.04523884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00061935 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

