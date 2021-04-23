Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In other news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,968 shares of company stock valued at $66,152,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Camping World by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

