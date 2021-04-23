Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of HBR stock traded up GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 19.09 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 43,611,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,733,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

