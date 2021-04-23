Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Under review Rating for Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

LON PHTM traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 65.20 ($0.85). 887,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,186. Photo-Me International has a 52-week low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £246.46 million and a P/E ratio of 217.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Photo-Me International news, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($166,579.57).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

