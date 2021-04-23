Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lifted to Mixed at OTR Global

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 54,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after purchasing an additional 352,115 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,299,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

