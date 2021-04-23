Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$489.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$458.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$465.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$443.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$302.33 and a twelve month high of C$489.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

