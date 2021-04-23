Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $529.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $525.00 to $529.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.05.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.68. 52,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.34 and its 200 day moving average is $346.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $214.54 and a 1 year high of $390.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

