Canal Insurance CO Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 73.2% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 71.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $391.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

