Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.80.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.33 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

