Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.35

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 9798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.09.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.
The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
About Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
