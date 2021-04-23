Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.35

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 9798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Cantel Medical’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

