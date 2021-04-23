Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,227 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

