Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.
Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $312.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,476. Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.