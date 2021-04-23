Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $312.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,476. Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

