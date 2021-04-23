Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 3,207 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,015,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after purchasing an additional 131,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,767. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

