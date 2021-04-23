Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 93.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.78. 7,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.92. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $329.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.