Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 4,476 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,844. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

