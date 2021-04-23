Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,709,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.23. 111,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

